LG OLED TV Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz update takes aim at gamers

OLED displays have been praised for their power-efficiency and deeper blacks, but LCD technology used to have one important advantage, at least for a short while. Until recently, only LCD screens could boast of refresh rates that went higher than 60Hz, let alone 120Hz or more. OLEDs, however, are catching up and it’s not unusual nowadays to hear of phones and TVs with OLED screens with high refresh rates. Proof of that is LG’s latest update to its top-of-the-line OLED TVs that are getting three of the biggest buzzwords in the industry: Dolby Vision, 4K, and 120Hz.

4K OLED TVs aren’t exactly new, of course, and neither is 4K OLED screens with Dolby Vision. The latter is Dolby’s proprietary version of HDR technology, designed to enhance visuals with sharper contrast and more vibrant colors. It is the combination of Dolby Vision HDR running at 4K 120Hz speeds, however, that LG is highlighting in its announcement.

This combination is admittedly a much-desired formula for gamers as it combines high-quality visuals with low-latency frame rates. That said, Dolby Vision isn’t something that happens by magic and has to be incorporated into games to work. At the moment, that list of games that support the tech is almost nil.

LG’s gaming-centric announcement doesn’t end there, though. It is also introducing a new Game Dashboard that brings a HUD-like onscreen menu to some LG TVs. The menu lets players check and set the TV’s settings without having to leave their games. It also lets them quickly switch to pre-defined settings optimized for different genres.

Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz is coming first to the LG C1 and G1 series of OLED TVs before the update makes its way to the OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series, and NanoCell NANO99 series TVs next month. The new Game Dashboard HUD is available only on 2021 LG TVs with Game Optimizer.