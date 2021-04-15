LG is taking orders for the 2021 OLED R rollable TV

A report has surfaced that LG Electronics has begun quietly taking orders from the wealthy for one of the most expensive TVs it’s ever produced, the 2021 OLED R. This is the OLED TV with a screen that’s flexible enough to be rolled and stored away out of sight when not in use. According to reports, LG is taking orders from customers around the world, including in the US.

The OLED R has been available since last year in South Korea at prices in the $100,000 range. At that price, you can bet only the wealthiest of buyers would even consider purchasing. Other costs are unknown. Specifically, some sort of installation would be required for the roll-up television screen.

As you would expect from the price tag, reports indicate only a few televisions have been sold. There are three viewing options available, including the Full View, Line View, and Zero View options depending on the user’s needs. The TVs support voice commands and can be connected to a smart home network. Supported voice assistants include Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The 2021 OLED R television also supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. One of the interesting aspects of the Line View option is that the TV can be partially unrolled to support applications that don’t need the full TV screen. Features supporting that option include clock mode and weather mode. Frame mode can display photos from smartphones, and Mood mode creates a relaxing environment for listening to music.

Zero View mode rolls the screen down completely into the supplied base. In that mode, the TV can still play music and other audio content using an internal multi-channel audio system supporting Dolby Atmos technology.