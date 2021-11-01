Lexus reveals sexy 2022 LC and LS models

Lexus has revealed its 2022 lineup of LC and LS vehicles. The 2022 LC 500 Convertible is among the new cars, with a steep starting price of $101,100. Lexus expects the LC 500 Convertible to arrive at dealerships late in 2021. While the LC 500 Convertible is based partly on the LC 500 Coupe, it’s not simply a coupe with its top chopped off.

Lexus says it worked hard to give the Convertible its own identity and performance that remains true to the convertible design. The vehicle has a suspension tuned specifically to the changes in weight between the convertible and coupe versions of the car. The new convertible has reduced unsprung weight with a lighter front suspension. The components used in the rear also weigh less thanks to lightweight diecast aluminum for the suspension tower brace.

The car’s Adaptive Variable Suspension is enhanced specifically for use in the convertible and continually adjusts damping control in response to road conditions and driving operation. The suspension system has 650 levels of damping force. LC Convertible has standard 20-inch cast alloy wheels with 20-inch forged wheels available. Larger 21-inch forged wheels are also available as an option. No spare tire is offered, and all versions use run-flat tires.

The convertible top of the LC Convertible can be opened or closed while driving at up to 31 mph. The top opens in about 15 seconds and closes in about 16 seconds. The roof also has a tonneau cover to protect the top from weather and elements. The vehicle uses a 5.0-liter V-8 engine producing 471 horsepower and 398 pound-foot of torque. The engine is mated with a 10-speed automatic direct-shift transmission. It can reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 168 mph.

In addition to revealing the LC 500 Convertible, Lexus is also revealed the 2022 LC 500 and 500H. The starting MSRP for the LC range is $93,050 for the LC and $99,050 for the LC 500h. LC 500 is the flagship sports coupe for the brand. The vehicle was substantially updated last year, and for 2022 vehicles get additional suspension enhancements and available Bespoke Build allowing the vehicle to be customized by the buyer.

The vehicle is updated for 2022 using the Lexus Driving Signature Chapter brand pillar. The vehicle has front, and rear suspension optimized for ground contact feel and providing improved linear steering response during high G cornering. For 2022 a sport package is available that adds a Torsen limited-slip rear differential with Yamaha performance damper, performance brake pads, and Alcantara-trimmed seats. A sport package with a glass roof also brings 21-inch forged alloy wheels that are polished and have gloss black accents. Additionally, buyers can choose a full carbon fiber roof as part of the LC Bespoke Build process.

Other available features in the Bespoke Build include multiple ways to customize the wheels, spoiler, roof, and exterior and interior trim colors. The carbon-fiber roof and an interior color called Manhattanhenge are exclusive to the Bespoke Build process. Numerous carbon fiber components are also available. Power for the vehicle is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 producing 471 horsepower and 398 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle can reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and still gets 25 MPG on the highway. It uses a 10-speed direct-shift automatic that can be controlled with paddle shifters.

The LC 500h is the first Lexus Multistage Hybrid featuring a gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors. The engine is a 3.5-liter Atkinson-cycle V6. It’s paired with two gear sets altering output in four stages allowing the V-6 to be used across the entire speed range. The vehicle can operate with the gasoline engine off at up to 87 mph. The combined system output is 354 horsepower, and it’s paired with a four-speed automatic. The battery has 84 cells and produces 310.8 volts.

The 2022 Lexus LS 500 has a starting MSRP of $76,000. Lexus notes that the Safety System+ 2.5 is standard on all models, and the car will arrive in dealerships late in 2021. The automaker promises the Lexus GA-L platform makes the 2022 LS 500 the most capable flagship sedan it has produced so far. It features revised suspension tuning for a more comfortable ride and improved dynamic character.

It utilizes Adaptive Variable Suspension featuring revised linear solenoids and valves to improve low damping force. It also features ride-height-adjustable air suspension making it easier to get in and out of the car. Power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 416 horsepower and 442 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic that has been recalibrated for improved response. The vehicle is available in rear-wheel drive producing a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. The all-wheel-drive version features a Torsen limited-slip differential and variable torque distribution between 31 percent front and 69 percent rear on dry surfaces to as much as 48 percent front and 52 percent rear on slippery surfaces.

The vehicle has a completely updated interior and an available Mark Levinson 23-speaker 2400 watt audio system. Buyers can also choose an FSPORT package that adds different colored trim and 20-inch alloy wheels with optional summer performance or all-season tires. This version also gets larger ventilated brake rotors and can be optioned with a Dynamic Handling Package.