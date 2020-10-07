Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon leaked to be a unique union of two brands

As the world’s largest PC maker, it’s not out of the ordinary that Lenovo would have several brands under its name. There’s the ThinkPad that it acquired from IBM ages ago and its own flipping Yoga family of 2-in-1 convertibles. It’s not usual, however, for these lines to cross but it seems that the stars may have aligned and have given birth to an unexpected Yoga Slim 7i Carbon that seems to promise the best of both worlds.

Lenovo has reserved the “Yoga” brand for its convertible laptops, though it has also launched traditional notebooks under that name a few times. The Carbon branding, on the other hand, has mostly been associated with Lenovo’s ThinkPad workstations, particularly those marked for power and a bit of ruggedness. Those facts are what make this leaked Lenovo computer because it almost seems to be the opposite of those.

For one, the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon video leaked by WalkingCat, a.k.a. @_h0x0d_ on Twitter, shows an exquisitely white laptop, the yang to ThinkPad Carbon’s yin. It isn’t clear if the notebook can bend over backward but it does seem to have the hinge for that. It does at least have an “unyielding carbon” fiber frame that should at least make it as durable as ThinkPads despite its seemingly fragile white appearance.

The video describes a laptop that is unlike what most know about laptops, which is simply marketing speak for combining features that sound contradictory at first. That probably boils down to packing ThinkPad performance in a lightweight Yoga form.

WalkingCat does hint that this Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, which is a mouthful of a name, would be packing the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake chips. If so, those three USB-C holes could very well be Thunderbolt 4 ports. It remains to be seen if it will really have anything else to offer to “unlearn” what we know about laptops or if it will simply be some hyped-up version of the plain Yoga Slim 7i laptops Lenovo announced at the start of 2020.