Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 and new P-Series laptops arrive

Lenovo has launched the new generation of its ThinkPad P-Series laptops, as well as the third-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme. These laptops are designed for professionals, offering a variety of features, sizes, and hardware configurations to meet a variety of needs. The lineup packs 10th-generation Intel H series mobile processors, an exclusive Ultra Performance Mode, and more.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

The third-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme features the same business design we’ve seen on past ThinkPad notebooks, but with updated hardware and features for professionals in need of the best performance. The model is designed for ‘advanced users,’ according to Lenovo; it features a 15.6-inch display, up to the 10th-gen Intel vPro Core i9 processor, plus there’s an optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti.

Of note, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 features WiFi 6 and can be purchased with the optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN for mobile connectivity. As well, Lenovo boasts that its new X1 Extreme has a Modern Standby feature that allows new updates and messages to arrive when the laptop is closed and that quickly resumes the system when the lid is opened.

Lenovo plans to start selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 starting in July, but the price hasn’t been revealed at this time.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

Joining the new X1 model is an update to Lenovo’s P-Series, including the arrival of its new ThinkPad P15v. Many features are shared between these models — they all, for example, offer the aforementioned Ultra Performance Mode that enables users to access peak performance when it is needed.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 kicks off the 2020 P-Series line with a 15-inch display available at up to Ultra HD resolution and 600 nits brightness. This model is designed with mobility in mind — Lenovo says that it is the company’s lightest and thinnest 15-inch workstation.

The third-generation model has made some upgrades over the previous offering, including the use of a new anti-smudge coating that will reduce the appearance of fingerprints. As well, this model brings ‘enhanced’ audio thanks to the inclusion of upgraded speakers, plus customers will be able to order the P1 Gen 3 with an optional LTE WWAN offering.

This model will join the other new P-Series offerings in July with a starting price of $2,019.

ThinkPad P15

The P15 and P17 are Lenovo’s follow-up to its P53 and P73 models. The company says that it is ‘starting from scratch’ with these new laptops, reengineering the thermal design to include a 30-percent larger heat sink, 13-percent better airflow, a new thermal mesh for dissipating heat more rapidly, plus the air vents are larger in the P15 and P17.

This upgraded thermal design makes the Ultra Performance Mode possible, ensuring the laptops can stay cool while processing and rendering as fast as possible. As well, Lenovo decided to go with a new modular design with these workstations, transitioning from soldered solutions to a daughter card design. Because of this, Lenovo says that it is offering four times more CPU/GPU configurations compared to its previous workstation models.

ThinkPad P17

Likewise, the P15 and P17 boost their respective GPU wattage graphics from 80w to 90w and from 90w to 110w. Other notable changes with these two new workstation models are the inclusion of a new 94Whr battery, Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR displays, and the options of up to 4TB of storage and 128GB of RAM.

Lenovo plans to offer both the ThinkPad P15 and the ThinkPad P17 in July with respective starting prices of $1,979 and $2,119 USD.

ThinkPad P15v

Rounding out the new P-Series lineup is the entirely new ThinkPad P15v, a mobile workstation that likewise features the 10th-gen Intel H Series mobile processors, as well as an NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU, an Ultra HD 15-inch display with 600 nits brightness, and the promise of ‘a brilliant visual workspace.’ This model will also arrive in July with a starting price of $1,349 USD.