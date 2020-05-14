Lenovo ThinkCentre line expands with M70, M80, and M90 desktops

Lenovo has taken the wraps off the latest models in its ThinkCentre line of desktop PCs. The new lineup includes the M70, M80, and M90 series with towers, all-in-one desktops, and tiny computer models. Though each varies in what it offers, all of the models can be bought with the 10th-generation Intel Core processors. The new ThinkCentre models are aimed at enterprises.

The ThinkCentre M70 series of desktop computers will be available with the 10th-generation Intel Core processors, while the ThinkCentre M80 and M90 models will be available with the 10th-generation Intel Core vPro processors. The models are available in various form factors, including a small form factor (SFF), Tiny, Tower, and All-in-One.

The features vary based on which version you’re looking at — the Tiny version, for example, has a 1-liter footprint, whereas the SFF and Tower versions come with more robust physical security offerings, including a Kensington Lock and padlock, Chassis E-Lock, and Smart Cable Clip.

As well, Lenovo has what it refers to as the ThinkCentre-in-One (TIO), which is a modular system in which the Tiny desktops can be housed on the back of a compatible display, removing clutter from the desk. This offers a more upgradeable alternative to all-in-one systems while offering a similar form factor.

Lenovo says that all of its ThinkCentre desktop models have an Energy Star 8.0 power rating, TCO 8.0 certification, and they’re RoHS compliant. The models have likewise undergone MIL-SPEC testing for durability against various environmental factors that may negatively impact a computer, including shocks, humidity, and temperature changes.

The new ThinkCentre models will arrive this summer at the following prices:

– The ThinkCentre M90 series will arrive in June with the M90t Tower, M90s SFF, and the M90q Tiny starting at $839 USD, $819 USD, and $909 USD, respectively. The ThinkCentre M90a AIO desktop will likewise arrive in June with a starting price of $1,029 USD.

– The ThinkCentre M70 series will arrive with the M70t, M70s, and M70q in June starting at $649 USD, $629 USD, and $499 USD, respectively. The ThinkCentre M70a will start at $749 USD.

– The ThinkCentre M80 series will be available in June with the M80t, M80s, and M80q Tiny starting at $755 USD, $739 USD, and $879 USD, respectively.