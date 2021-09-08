Lenovo reveals new displays aimed at professionals and gamers

Lenovo has revealed a new series of displays at Tech World 2021. The new products include the ThinkVision P27u-20 professional display along with new gaming monitors, including the G27e-20 and G24e-20. The P27u-20 is aimed at professional users needing a monitor that has a wide color gamut.

The color gamut of the P27u-20 covers 99.1 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99.5 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut. The display is factory calibrated for color accuracy and is aimed at creators working with photography, video, and graphics. Intel Thunderbolt 4 docking display capability is integrated, providing up to 100W of power to the laptop and connecting other available ports. The monitor is Energy Star 8.0 compliant. The 27-inch Ultra High Definition IPS screen has a native resolution of 3840×2160.

Lenovo has also revealed a pair of new gaming monitors, including the G27e-20 and the G24e-20. The numbers in the product models indicate the screen sizes, and they have the same technology. Both promise smooth and tear-free low latency gaming with a Moving Picture Response Time of 1ms.

Other features ideally suited for gaming including a 100Hz high refresh rate and up to 120Hz overclock both models. Lenovo also has built-in features that make the displays ideally suited not only for gaming but also for working, school, and watching movies. The G27e-20 features a 27-inch screen size, while the G24e-20 is a 23.8-inch display. Both have 300 nits of brightness and cover 95 percent sRGB gamut.

Both of the displays also have the same fully HD 1920×1080 resolution. To help protect the user’s eyes during long sessions of usage, both integrate technology for reducing blue light exposure and are Eyesafe Certified. The ThinkVision P27u-20 will ship in December, starting at $769. Lenovo’s G27e-20 will ship in October, starting at $239.99, with the G24e-20 shipping the same month starting at $209.99.