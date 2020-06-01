Lenovo Mirage VR S3 standalone headset should be tougher than most

It’s been a little while since we last heard from Lenovo’s VR arm, but today the company is back with a new headset. Today Lenovo unveiled the Mirage VR S3, an all-in-one headset it created with the help of the folks at Pico Interactive. With a 4K display and hands-free functionality that doesn’t need the included paddle controller, it sounds like the Mirage VR S3 could be a very capable headset.

Before you VR gamers get too excited, you should know that the Mirage S3 is meant primarily for enterprise customers. Specifically, it seems that Lenovo thinks the Mirage S3 could be a good choice for VR training, as the company says that VR could help companies train employees “more effectively, efficiently and at a lower cost.”

The Mirage S3 is built around Lenovo’s ThinkReality platform, which allows “commercial customers to deploy and manage applications and content on a global scale, with global support.” Lenovo says that the platform is both device and cloud agnostic, and that it should help engineers build VR applications.

Of course, the software doesn’t really matter if the headset isn’t good. Lenovo has outfitted the Mirage S3 with a 4K display, integrated audio, and a battery that’s good for three hours of usage. The Mirage S3 also comes with an “easy to clean” face plate that makes it suitable for multiple users. The company also says that the headset is a rugged one, leading us to believe that it can stand up to some abuse – at least more that your average consumer VR headset would experience, at any rate.

The Mirage VR S3 will be launching in the third quarter of 2020 in multiple regions around the world – North America, China, Japan, the UK, France, and Spain specifically. Lenovo doesn’t say exactly how much the headset will cost, but notes that in North America, it’ll be “under $450.” We’ll also see it in education settings, as Lenovo is including it in its VR Classroom 2 program.