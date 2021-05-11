Lenovo Legion line expands with sleek 5i, 5i Pro, and 7i gaming laptops

Lenovo has announced a new round of products for PC gamers, including the new Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, and Legion 7i models. Among other things, the laptops pack Intel’s newly announced 11th-generation Intel Core H-Series mobile processors. Joining the new laptops is the Legion Y25g-30, a gaming monitor that boasts a blistering 360Hz refresh rate for your favorite fast-paced video games.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Lenovo’s new Legion 5i gaming laptop comes with two display size options: 15-inches and 17-inches. Both models sport the new 11th-generation Intel Core H-Series processors, as well as up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Lenovo says the model packs its Lenovo AI Engine for optimizing performance, as well as its Legion Coldfront 3.0 and Q-Control.

The 15-inch display features a QHD resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and 100-percent sRGB color reproduction. Other notable features include the addition of Nahimic 3D audio, Dolby Vision, and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard.

The larger 17-inch version is similar in most ways, but with some key differences — the Full HD display, for example, offers up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 72-percent NTSC color, and it won’t be available in the Stingray White option offered with its smaller sibling.

The Lenovo Legion 5i models will be available in July with a starting price of $969.99 USD.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

Joining the Legion 5i models is the new Legion 5i Pro, a 16-inch version of the gaming laptop that features a QHD resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, plus the Nahimic 3D audio found in the 15-inch and 17-inch versions. This model likewise comes with up to the 11th-generation Intel Core H-Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, Legion AI Engine, and two color options: Storm Grey and Stingray White.

The Legion 5i Pro will be available in June starting at $1,329.99 USD.

Lenovo Legion 7i

For gamers who want something a bit more, Lenovo has also introduced its new Legion 7i model with a 16-inch 16:10 display sporting a 2560 x 1600 resolution, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and an eye-catching Storm Grey aerospace-grade aluminum design.

Users can expect a large array of features, including up to 32GB of RAM, two 2-watt Super Linear Speaker System, 3D Nahimic Audio, Thunderbolt 4, a Corsair iCUE RGB, a 300-watt ‘slim adapter,’ and a starting weight of 5.5lbs.

The Legion 7i will be available in June starting at $1,769.99 USD.

Lenovo Legion Y25g-30

Joining the laptop is Lenovo’s latest Legion gaming monitor, the Y25g-30. The new model sports a 360Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC, a 1ms response time, In-Plane Switching, 400 cd/m2 brightness, HDR, 99-percent sRGB, and tech to reduce blue light to protect against eye strain. Likewise, Lenovo includes its Artery Software for quickly adjusting the monitor’s settings.

The Legion Y25g-30 features a 16:9 24.5-inch panel, WLED backlight, Full HD resolution, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, anti-glare coating, 16.7 million colors, and support for a VESA mount. Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB hub, and both USB-A and USB-C ports.

The Legion Y25g-30 monitor will be available from Lenovo in October starting at $699.99 USD.