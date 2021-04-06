Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone to get a built-in fan

Although it has long been playing in the PC gaming market, Lenovo’s Legion brand arrived late to the smartphone game. While the likes of the ASUS ROG Phone is already at its fourth major iteration, Lenovo will only be announcing its second gaming phone this week. The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, however, has a few tricks up its sleeves that keep it distinct from its peers, including a different spin on the built-in cooling fan design, no pun intended.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro won’t be the first phone to have a tiny fan keeping things cool, at the expense of dust and water resistance, of course. That distinction belongs to the nubia Red Magic which continues that tradition even in the most recent Red Magic 6 Tencent Edition.

Based on photos of the phone shared with AnTuTu, the difference is that the fan on the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be external and clearly seen. In contrast, the Red Magic’s fan hides inside and simply pushes hot air outside through large vents. Whether Lenovo’s implementation is really exposed to the outside, in which case it’s a durability disaster waiting to happen, or if it’s actually protected by glass isn’t that clear.

The photos also reveal a back design that emphasizes even more the fact that the phone is meant to be used horizontally like a gaming handheld. Not only are the back cameras located in the middle, the “bump” is also clearly distinguished from the rest of the back and even gives the illusion of being a separate structure. Like the first Legion phone, the front-facing pop-up camera, this time a 44MP shooter, lies in the middle as well.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has already been teased to feature a 144Hz 6.92-inch screen with an insane 720Hz touch sampling rate. It will also be powered by a Snapdragon 888 and a large 5500 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Whether the photos actually reflect the real phone is still open to question but it won’t be long before Lenovo reveals the real deal on April 8.