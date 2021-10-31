LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion sets will launch after the holidays

LEGO has taken the wraps off its new Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion sets, but they won’t be available to buy in time for the holidays. Fans of the Nintendo game can expect three sets, including the Entryway Expansion Set, Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set, and Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set. These three expansion sets expand Nintendo’s growing Super Mario product line.

LEGO already offers the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course for $60, giving players a few characters from the game, as well as some key elements for making their own games. LEGO’s Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets aren’t surprising, as it previously released a Mario Starter Course and then grew that product with a few expansion sets.

The new Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets will include additional characters found in the game, including Boo, Toad, Polterpup, King Boo, and Toad, among others. The expansion sets are intended for use with the interactive Luigi and/or Mario figures found in the aforementioned starter courses.

The Mansion Entryway expansion set will serve as the entrance into the spooky mansion from the video game, tasking players with defeating Bogmire, evading Boo, and finding a Golden Bone for Polterpup. From there, players can head into the Lab and Poltergust expansion set, activate Poltergust with a button, vanquish Gold Ghost, and earn a coin reward.

Rounding out the fun will be the Haunt-and-Seek expansion set. With this, players are able to set up their own level filled with rotating hallways, ghosts, and gems. The set includes hidden gems that must be found. LEGO notes that all of the new sets can be connected together or used with the existing Super Mario sets.

Despite the Halloween announcement, LEGO says the Luigi’s Mansion Expansion Sets won’t be available until January 1, 2022. The Poltergust expansion will cost $29.95 USD, the Entryway expansion will cost $39.99 USD, and the Haunt-and-Seek expansion will cost $79.99 USD.