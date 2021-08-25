LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer, but is still delayed

We’ve known for a while that a new Star Wars LEGO game is inbound, but it — as with many things last year — ended up delayed. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally scheduled to hit digital shelves last year, but was soon delayed until early 2021, getting delayed yet again after that. If there’s any good news, however, it’s that fans finally have a new trailer to enjoy.

The new LEGO Star Wars game comes from TT Games, which said back on April 4 that the game has been delayed indefinitely, but that it will give fans a launch date “as soon as possible.” We still don’t have that launch date, but the game is still inbound as evidenced by the new trailer that premiered during Gamescon 2021.

The new trailer gives fans two minutes of action, a look at the characters, some of the familiar LEGO game humor, and even some bits of gameplay. We see everyone from young Anakin and Qui-Gon Jinn to older Luke Skywalker and Jedi-in-training Rey. It appears the game will pull from the vast Skywalker story spanning from a New Hope through to the latest trilogy.

Star Wars fans will note scenes from the biggest moments in the sci-fi universe, as well as some fun embellishments and changes for the sake of humor — such as Rey having her concentration on the Force broken when Chewbacca decides to stick his head into the scene for a quick pet.

Overall, the game looks just as promising and amusing as the past installments in the LEGO game franchise. The big question remains, however: when will LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally be available? TT Games hasn’t said yet, but hopefully it’ll arrive in time for the holidays.