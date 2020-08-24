League of Legends and Spotify team up for esports podcasts and playlists

In recent years, Spotify has been looking to diversify its content offerings by going hard on podcasts. This has resulted not only in Spotify building out a set of podcast features for its app, but also penning deals that have seen it land a number of high-profile podcasts as exclusives. Today, the company announced something new: a foray into esports as part of a new team up with League of Legends.

League of Legends, of course, is one of the biggest esports around, and it’s also one of the most enduring. Though other games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Fortnite might give League of Legends a run when it comes to prize pools and viewership, League of Legends‘ popularity never seems to wane in any significant way.

So, that makes it good candidate for a partnership, and that’s precisely what Spotify is announcing today. According to this announcement, Spotify is “now the official – and exclusive – audio-streaming partner for League of Legends global events.” This is a multi-year partnership between League of Legends developer Riot Games and Spotify.

So, what does it mean to be the exclusive audio streaming partner of League of Legends? For starters, Spotify will create a League of Legends hub in its app, which features a number of playlists such as “League of Legends: Road to Worlds 2020″ and “This is League of Legends.”

Spotify and Riot will also create a number of League of Legends podcasts together, with the first being a 9-episode series called Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds that will published in the lead up to the 10th League of Legends World Championships this fall. Finally, Spotify will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Worlds Anthem. The League of Legends hub is already available on Spotify, so if you’re a fan of the game, give it a look.