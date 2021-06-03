Latest Xbox Free Play Days weekend serves up a ton of Warhammer

Xbox owners with time to burn this weekend might want to check out Microsoft’s Free Play Days promo. This time around, the focus is Warhammer, with three different Warhammer games going free-to-play for this weekend only. As always, if you try the games and decide you like them, they’re also being sold at a discount this weekend.

The first game available through Free Play Days is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection. Inquisitor – Martyr is an action RPG that first launched in 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In it, you’ll play as an Inquisitor with multiple character classes to pick from in either solo or co-op play. All editions of the game are on sale for 80% off this weekend, bringing the Standard Edition to $8, the Imperium Edition to $11, and the Complete Collection to $14.

Next up we’ve got Warhammer: Chaosbane. This is the most recent game of the bunch, as it released last year for Xbox One, PS4, and PC before also launching for next-gen consoles. Like Martyr – Inquisitor, Chaosbane is an action RPG that’s at least somewhat similar in design to games like Diablo. Chaosbane offers four player local and online co-op too, so if you’ve got some friends looking to play something this weekend, this could be it.

All of Chaosbane‘s various editions are available at varying discounts this weekend as well. The Xbox One Standard Edition is 70% off list price and is available for $12, while the Xbox One Slayer Edition gets a slightly smaller 60% discount to bring its price to $24. Just as well, the Slayer Edition for Xbox Series X is priced at $24, while the Magnus Edition for Xbox Series X is down to $15.

If you’re looking for something a little more tactical, then Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is the game to check out this weekend, as it boasts more than 50 missions to play through. The Mechanicus Standard Edition is the only version of the game that’s available, and it can be purchased this weekend for $16. Keep in mind that if you play these games and decide to buy them while they’re discounted, your progress and achievements will carry over. The Free Play Days promo and sale pricing are only available to Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so if you don’t have either of those, you’ll need to sit this one out.