Latest Xbox Free Play Days weekend has a little something for everyone

The weekend is nearly here, and as it does every once in a while, Microsoft has kicked off another Free Play Days promotion. As always, three games have gone entirely free-to-play for the duration of the weekend, with discounts available for those who decide to buy once the free weekend is up. However, keep in mind that you’ll need to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold to participate in this Free Play Days promo.

The headliner this week is none other than Madden NFL 22, which is a shockingly recent game to see included in a Free Play Days promo like this. There’s no catch, but rather the game’s inclusion in Free Play Days is part of a larger free trial for Madden NFL 22 that spans multiple platforms and runs the entire weekend.

Since this is more of a general free trial instead of a specific Free Play Days arrangement, Madden NFL 22 isn’t seeing the usual deep discounts we’d expect on included games. The standard editions for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S remain at their normal prices – $59.99 and $69.99, respectively – but the MVP edition has been discounted by 25% to bring its price down to $74.99.

Joining Madden NFL 22 this weekend are Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Blasphemous. Rainbow Six Siege needs no introduction at this point, but fans of Metroidvania or Souls-like games will definitely want to give Blasphemous a look this weekend. Rainbow Six Siege has three editions on offer this weekend and they all have significant discounts; the Deluxe Edition is $6 (85% off), the Operator Edition is $28 (65% off), and the Ultimate Edition is $40 (60% off). Blasphemous, which has no special editions to speak of, is priced at $10 (60% off).

This Free Play Days promo kicked off this morning, so these games are free to download now for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. This promo will run until Sunday, September 12th, at 11:59 PM PDT.