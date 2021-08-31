Konami pulling the plug on Metal Gear Solid V multiplayer for older consoles

These days, it isn’t very often that the PS3 and Xbox 360 make their way into the news, but today both have because of Konami. The company announced today that it will be ending the online multiplayer service for the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in the future. Thankfully, those who are affected have a long time before those online services are taken down entirely.

In fact, the whole shutdown will happen in phases, and the final phase won’t happen until we’re nearly halfway through 2022. Konami detailed this roadmap of sorts on the Metal Gear website today, noting that as of today, the purchase system in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has been shut down on both PS3 and Xbox 360.

On November 30th, DLC associated with Metal Gear Online will be discontinued, meaning it will no longer be available for purchase. After that, things go quiet until March 1st, when Konami says it will terminate the distribution of the game on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Then, finally, on May 31st, 2022, Konami will end Metal Gear Solid V‘s multiplayer mode on those two platforms.

Keep in mind that this only applies to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Metal Gear Solid V; versions of the game for more recently platforms – Xbox One, PS4, and PC – will remain online, with no indication from Konami that multiplayer for those platforms is going away.

Also important to remember is the fact Metal Gear Solid V‘s main campaign will still be playable offline on PS3 and Xbox 360, assuming you already own the game once Konami delists it next year. If you’re still playing multiplayer in the PS3 or Xbox 360 versions of Metal Gear Solid V, you might want to get some playtime in while you still can, because that mode isn’t long for this world.