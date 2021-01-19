Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning gets a surprise Nintendo Switch release date

THQ Nordic has announced that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be heading to Switch later this year. Announced and released last year, Re-Reckoning is a remastered version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, a game that seemed to be the starting point for an entirely new RPG franchise before developer 38 Studios went bankrupt in 2012.

Indeed, things had been silent of the Kingdoms of Amalur front for years by the time THQ Nordic announced that it had acquired the rights to franchise and would be tapping Kaiko to handle the development duties on a Kingdoms of Amalur remaster. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 8th, 2020, with THQ Nordic also announcing a new expansion for the game launching sometime this year.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 16th, 2021! Just in time before the adventure continues in the brand-new expansion, Fatesworn, coming later this year.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning https://t.co/buiiQGBKuY — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) January 19, 2021

Today, THQ Nordic confirmed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be landing on the Switch before that new expansion – officially dubbed Fatesworn – releases. The Switch version has a release date of March 16th, 2020, which means it’ll be arriving in just about two months from today.

While Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a remaster, it isn’t quite as dramatic as some of the other remasters we’ve seen. The remaster features enhanced graphics, some balancing tweaks, and offers up a new Very Hard difficulty following complaints that the original title was too easy even on Hard mode, but beyond that, Re-Reckoning is more or less the same game that we received back in the days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

That said, Kingdoms of Amalur is often considered to be an overlooked gem in the world of open-world RPGs, so if you’re a fan of those games and you own a Switch, it’s at least worth considering come March 16th. We’ll let you know when THQ Nordic reveals more about that Fatesworn expansion, so stay tuned for that.