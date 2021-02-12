Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC via Epic Games Store

Square Enix might be best known for publishing the Final Fantasy series but it does have quite a handful of JRPG franchises under its belt. Not all of those make it big outside of Japan and a few fans across the world but one, in particular, struck a chord in the hearts of gamers of all ages. Kingdom Hearts’ mix of serious RPG mechanics and characters from popular Disney shows and movies helped make it one of the most requested games to be ported to PCs. That day is finally coming, thanks to a partnership between Square Enix and Epic Games.

Given that Square Enix already has almost all its Final Fantasy titles and some Dragon Quest games on Steam, you’d think it would also release Kingdom Hearts there. That may still happen in the near future but, at least for now, the distinction will belong exclusively to Epic Games Store starting next month.

Kingdom Hearts, whose first installation was launched way back in 2002, combines unique characters created just for the game with iconic characters across several Disney and Pixar properties. But just because you can team up with Mickey, Donald, and Goofy doesn’t mean the game is for kids. In fact, the series gets a bit dark and emotional later on while still keeping that whimsical and fun gameplay close to heart.

Kingdom Hearts’ PC debut will span the entire 11 experiences available, both games and DLCs, that make up what was later labeled as the Darkseeker Saga. Rather than split it into individual games, however, the tiles will be available in groups of four instead:

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $49.99

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $59.99

• KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind DLC – $59.99

• KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – $59.99

Kingdom Hearts for PC will be available on the Epic Games Store starting March 30, 2021. At the moment, there is no word on special deals or bundles to celebrate its PC debut. There is also a lack of detail on how the PC ports will differ from their original console versions, especially when it comes to controls.