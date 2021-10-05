Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Switch, but there’s a catch

Today’s Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter reveal was certainly packed with surprises. Not only did director Masahiro Sakurai confirm that Sora from Kingdom Hearts would be the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but he also confirmed that a slate of Kingdom Hearts games would be coming to Switch. Unfortunately, while this is exciting news, there is one drawback to this incoming launch.

That drawback is that all of the Kingdom Hearts games coming to the Switch aren’t ports but rather cloud versions that will require a consistent internet connection to play. While that might be good news for those who care most about graphics or those who may not have much space on their consoles to work with, the requirement of a constant internet connection isn’t ideal for playing games on the go.

The #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch as cloud versions! – KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version

– KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version

– KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind Cloud Version pic.twitter.com/HTglalxMdn — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 5, 2021

In any case, the Kingdom Hearts games that are coming to the Switch include Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind. With those three titles, you’ll be able to play through the mainline Kingdom Hearts trilogy along with several spin-off titles such as Birth by Sleep and Dream Drop Distance.

At the moment, we don’t know when these Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Nintendo Switch, nor do we know how much they will cost. Cloud games on Nintendo Switch, like Control: Complete Edition, require an access pass to play, so it remains to be seen if one purchase will grant access to all of the Kingdom Hearts titles or if players will need to purchase separate access passes for each.

It’s been a big day for Kingdom Hearts fans in general. Not only are these Kingdom Hearts titles coming to Switch, but Sora – the main protagonist of the franchise – is going to be the last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after years of requests from players. We’ll let you know when Nintendo shares more details on the Kingdom Hearts trilogy for Switch, so stay tuned for more.