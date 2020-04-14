Journey gets Steam release date, joins Uncharted Collection in free PS4 games deal

For a number of years after its release, Journey was a PlayStation exclusive. That all changed in June of last year, when the game made its way to PC as a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store. That timed exclusivity period is nearly over, and today we learned when Journey will be heading to Steam.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a listing for Journey has appeared on the Steam store with a release date of June 11th. That release date shouldn’t be too surprising, as it’s one year after the game launched on the Epic Games Store. The Steam listing for Journey doesn’t show a price just yet, but we’re assuming it’ll be the same as the $14.99 Epic charges for it.

Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/pOn3hJ7poI Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5 #PlayAtHome 💙 pic.twitter.com/BSlbcwosgU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2020

If you’d rather not wait until June and you have access to a PlayStation 4, then you’ll be happy to know that the game is currently free to download from the PlayStation Store. As detailed on Twitter, Sony is making the game free to download for one month as part of its “Play at Home Initiative.”

Journey is joined by Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the single-player campaigns for the first three Uncharted games in one package for the PlayStation 4. There’s a good chance that many PS4 owners have these games already, particularly if they’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus, as both have been available through that service before. It’s worth keeping in mind that these games in the Play at Home Initiative are available to everyone with a PlayStation 4, so those who don’t have PS Plus can download them as well.

Journey and the Nathan Drake Collection are free from April 15th to May 5th. Whether or not they’ll be replaced by other free games once the 5th rolls around remains to be seen, but Sony’s phrasing suggests that there might be more free games to come. We’ll keep our eyes peeled and let you know what happens on the 5th, so stay tuned for that.