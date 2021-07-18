Johnson & Johnson recalls some sunscreen products over carcinogen

Many people are heading out to the pool and hiking trails, turning to sunscreen products to help protect their skin from damage. If you’re counted among them, pay attention to a new recall published by the FDA that involves some sunscreen products from Johnson & Johnson. According to the company, these items may contain an ingredient linked to cancer risk.

Sunscreen is an important product that helps protect the skin from damaging solar radiation; this not only prevents painful sunburns and skin damage but can also help reduce your chances of developing skin cancer. This new Johnson & Johnson recall covers some aerosol-type sunscreen products sold under the Aveeno and Neutragena brand that contain benzene.

Benzene is designated a human carcinogen, meaning exposure to the compound may lead to cancer — depending on the level and duration of exposure, of course. According to Johnson & Johnson’s recall, the products identified in this notice may contain low levels of the compound.

The company goes on to say that using the EPA’s framework and modeling, exposure to the level in these products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” However, the recall is made “out of an abundance of caution,” Johnson & Johnson notes, also explaining it is investigating the source of the benzene detected in these sunscreen products.

According to the advisory, the recall covers the following products:

– NEUTROGENA Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

– NEUTROGENA Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

– NEUTROGENA Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

– NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

– AVEENO Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Consumers are advised to stop using these recalled aerosol sunscreen products and to discard them.