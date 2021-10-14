Joe & Mac is being remade 30 years after it originally launched

It’s been a long time since we last heard from the Joe & Mac series, but it’s about to make a comeback. Today, Microids announced that it will be acting as the publisher on a remake of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, known in some regions as simply Caveman Ninja or just Joe & Mac. The remake will be launching next year, though at this point, details are relatively slim.

While details might be few and far between, Microids did offer a look at two screenshots from the remake today, and they look pretty good. Obviously, a couple of screenshots are no replacement for seeing the game in action, but sadly, we’re going to have to wait to see the first trailer for this Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja remake.

In its announcement today, Microids confirmed that Mr. Nutz Studio will be handling the development duties. That’s the same studio behind Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, which is a brand new entry in the classic series. From the screenshots for Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, we can see it has the same hand-drawn aesthetic found in Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All.

It sounds like Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will be an enhanced remake of the original game’s arcade version, with Microids promising “a handful of new features such as an original adventure mode containing brand new levels.” Beyond that, Microids is keeping the specifics under wraps for now.

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will be launching on consoles and PC in 2022, though we don’t get to know which consoles it’ll be available for yet. We’ll let you know when new information is revealed, so stay tuned for more.