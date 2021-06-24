Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his love of Pop-Tarts and comedy to Netflix

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld is, well, famously fond of Pop-Tarts, the rectangle-shaped, fruit-filled pastries. Seinfeld hasn’t been shy about making his fondness Pop-Tarts known — in fact, the product was the subject of one particularly popular stand-up comedy bit. Now the comedian has teamed up with Netflix to the public a new look at this classic treat.

Seinfeld is a co-writer on a new comedy film called Unfrosted that’s all about Pop-Tarts. The comedian, who wrote the film with Barry Marder and Spike Feresten, will also produce, direct, and star in Unfrosted, according to Deadline. The movie will be inspired by this classic Seinfeld bit:

This won’t be Seinfeld’s first project on Netflix, which is home to his stand-up specials 23 Hours to Kill and Jerry Before Seinfeld, as well as the reality comedy series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Likewise, Seinfeld — the hit sitcom, that is — recently left Hulu and will arrive on Netflix at some point in the near future.

As for Unfrosted, reports claim the movie was the subject of a quiet bidding war that ultimately went in Netflix’s favor. Production on the movie will kick off in Spring 2022, though it’s unclear when the company plans to make the film available to stream.

According to Seinfeld in a statement to Deadline, Unfrosted will be all about “pure silliness,” transforming the comedian’s old Pop-Tart bit into a full comedy movie. Unfrosted will join the small list of projects Seinfeld has worked on since his sitcom, joining titles like Bee Movie, which he co-wrote.