Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept uses a plethora of Jeep Performance Parts

Mopar has unveiled a concept based on the Jeep Gladiator called the Gladiator Top Dog Concept. The concept vehicle uses a factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) to complete the Gladiator custom off-road package for mountain bike enthusiasts. The vehicle is loaded with almost 20 JPP components to build a vehicle capable of going anywhere.

Mopar says that the Top Dog was built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle and offer open-air freedom. The vehicle is painted a K-9 blue color and removes the standard cargo box replacing it with a custom PCOR flatbed storage system. On the passenger side of the storage system are pullout drawers designed to store tools and supplies a mountain biker needs on the trails.

A large amount of interior storage shelf space and exterior lighting switches along with power supplies are within reach. The system’s driver side has a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot dog roller grill stand to feed hungry riders out on the trails. Above the cab are a pair of rack structures that provide additional storage for tools and equipment.

Dual exterior task lights are mounted on each side, and the truck has traction mats for vehicle recovery and extraction on the storage racks. Storage for mountain bikes is provided on top of the rack structure. It’s worth noting that the bikes are very high in the air, significantly reducing the vehicle’s overhead clearance. That could pose an issue on trails with overhanging trees.

The vehicle rolls on a JPP 2-inch lift with FOX shocks and 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels. The wheels are shod with 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Steel fender flares give the tires extra clearance around the vehicle. Power comes from a standard 3.6-liter V6 making 285 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque with an eight-speed automatic. The vehicle also has a winch and Rubicon bumper upfront and numerous protection features, including rock rails and skid plates.