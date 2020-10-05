Jeep Cherokee Latitude LUX offers a long list of premium features

Jeep has announced a new model in its Cherokee lineup called the Latitude LUX. The vehicle brings a long list of premium features, standard safety equipment, and 4×4 capability at a value price. Jeep says that the Latitude LUX model is on sale now and can be ordered at any local Jeep dealership.

The Latitude LUX carries an MSRP of $30,145 for 4×2 models and $31,645 for 4×4 models, in addition to a $1495 destination charge. Latitude LUX models feature Nappa leather seats, power front seats with power lumbar adjuster, heated front seats, premium-wrapped heated steering wheel, remote start, windshield wiper deicer, Uconnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Options include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium Alpine sound system, and a radio with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. A wealth of safety features are standard, including full-speed Forward Collision Monitoring with Active Braking, LED headlamps, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, lane departure monitoring with lane keep assist, rear backup camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

LED lighting is also featured in the tail lamps and fog lamps. The standard engine is a 3.2-liter V-6 with stop-start technology paired with a nine-speed automatic. The vehicle delivers 29 MPG on the highway and best-in-class towing at up to 4500 pounds. An optional 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine is also available.

The 4×4 version of the Latitude LUX features the Selec-Terrain traction control system. That system offers five modes for on and off-road performance. Jeep does integrate a rear-axle disconnect system to reduce energy loss when 4×4 isn’t needed. That system can switch between two and four-wheel drive without input from the driver.