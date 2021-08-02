JBL L75ms Hi-Fi system pairs modern features with a classy retro design

Later this year, JBL will launch its new L75ms Music System designed for audiophiles who are dedicated to high-resolution audio. JBL describes this new system as a “modern re-imagining of the traditional Hi-Fi system,” one that pairs a retro aesthetic with modern acoustic tech for both wireless and wired music playback.

The JBL L75ms Music System was introduced at the ProSource Summer Conference today, introducing audiophiles to a new music system that pairs high-end hardware with the features modern users have come to expect. The JBL L75ms offers high-quality playback via its 32-bit/192kHz DAC, as well as a five-driver design and a total of 350 watts of power.

The music system is packed in a cabinet featuring a “furniture-grade” walnut veneer with a satin finish. The cabinet is paired with a black Quadrex foam grille. The five-driver system includes a pair of 5.25-inch woofers, two 1-inch aluminum tweeters, and a 4-inch central midrange driver.

Connectivity is expansive and includes a 3.5mm aux input, HDMI ARC, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast Built-in, and Bluetooth, plus there’s a moving magnet phono. Users get access to Bass Contour and Soundfield Expander controls, plus there’s a wireless remote to control the system.

Customers who purchase the L75ms Music System will get a free trial subscription to Qobuz, a streaming service with high-resolution music priced at $12.49/month. Audiophiles will be able to purchase the JBL L75ms Music System in Q4 2021 for $1,500 USD.