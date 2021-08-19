James Webb Telescope gets its own stunning poster anyone can download

NASA has released its latest poster and it is quite possibly the most stunning artwork the space agency has released to date. The new poster, which anyone can download and print, is inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is currently scheduled to launch later this year. The new artwork joins NASA’s existing posters, including ones based on space travel and more.

The James Webb Telescope has been a long project with multiple delays, making its planned launch later this year more exciting than ever. The Webb telescope will be deployed in space similar to Hubble, but it’ll pack considerably more advanced features, offering around 100 times more power than its older sibling.

NASA boasts that the James Webb Telescope is a “technological marvel,” one that will be able to gather light that has been traveling a duration nearly as long as the universe has existed. Astronomers are excited about the potential use of the new space telescope for studying the galaxies that formed shortly after the Big Bang, NASA explains.

Unlike most telescopes, the James Webb Space Telescope will also be able to peer through the dust clouds of space due to its infrared capabilities. Due to its immense power, this space telescope will also be able to look for water vapor signatures, boosting NASA’s ability to hunt for and study Earth-like exoplanets.

As in the past, NASA has created a poster to commemorate the new telescope, one that is arguably its most beautiful poster ever released. As with its exoplanet series of artwork, space ‘travel bureau’ posters, and more, anyone can download the high-resolution James Webb Space Telescope poster and print it for their wall.