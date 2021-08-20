It looks like Saints Row is being rebooted

It’s been quite a while since we last heard from the Saints Row franchise. While the series was riding high back in the days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, we haven’t seen any new releases in the franchise since 2015’s Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, which was a standalone expansion for Saints Row IV. In the time since Gat out of Hell, we’ve only seen ports and remasters to modern platforms, but it looks like that’s all changing soon.

If you visit the Saints Row website today, you’ll see that it’s been replaced with a single image that shows graffiti depicting the word “Rebooting.” It doesn’t get much more clear than that – the Saints Row franchise is being rebooted, and we’ve got a single image in place of the original Saints Row website teasing it.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

After hopping onto Twitter, it quickly becomes clear that the reveal of this reboot is right around the corner. Geoff Keighley published the same image we see on the Saints Row website in one of his tweets counting down to the premiere of Gamescom Opening Night Live, a show that he’s hosting. It seems, then, that we’re going to get the reveal of this Saints Row reboot at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25th.

If you’re worried that this is just going to be a remaster or remake, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Elsewhere on Twitter, the official Saints Row account confirmed that this game is neither, so it looks like we’re getting a true-to-form reboot of the series.

What that entails is obviously anyone’s guess at this point, but we don’t have long to wait before we find out. We’ll let you know what’s announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live next week, so stay tuned for more.