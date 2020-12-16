It looks like another Diablo 4 class is being revealed at BlizzConline

Believe it or not, Diablo 4 was revealed just over a year ago, even though BlizzCon 2019 feels like it’s many years in the past after the nightmare that 2020 has been. Throughout the past year, development on the highly anticipated action RPG has been chugging along nicely, with Blizzard publishing quarterly state-of-development blog posts to show us how work is progressing. The final update of the year has just dropped, and it’s teasing a big announcement for BlizzConline, which is happening in February.

As a reminder, BlizzCon 2020 was unsurprisingly cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was originally slated to take place in November – the same time of year that all BlizzCons take place – but now BlizzCon 2020 has been replaced by an online-only event called BlizzConline, which will be happening in February. We can still expect Blizzard to make big announcements during the show, just with far fewer people watching in-person.

In any case, the most recent quarterly update for Diablo 4 suggests that we’ll see a new class revealed during BlizzConline. “Speaking of which, our next update will take place during BlizzConline, rather than in blog form,” Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga wrote in his opening to the blog post. “We’ve read speculation about what it could be and want to ensure you that it is something chunky indeed. Without spoiling the surprise, let’s just say it involves a new version of the campfire scene we showed you last BlizzCon.”

The campfire scene, as Diablo fans are no doubt aware, is where players pick their class. At BlizzCon 2019, we saw a campfire scene with just three classes – the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid. It looks like at least one class will be joining those three around the campfire at BlizzConline, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed in the hopes that this reveal will include more than one class.

So far, the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid classes are the only ones that have been revealed, and there’s been no indication of how many classes the finished game will have on offer. We’ll let you know when Blizzard reveals more, but for now, be sure to check out the quarterly update linked above as it has all sorts of information about Diablo 4’s itemization, which is a big topic for an action RPG.