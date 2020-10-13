iPhone 12 Pro packs 5G, new cameras and polished design

If the iPhone 12 and 12 mini aren’t quite your speed, then you might be better served by checking out the iPhone 12 Pro, which was one of the four iPhone 12 devices revealed today. The iPhone 12 Pro features the same 6.1-inch display of the standard iPhone 12, and just like the iPhone 12, the 12 Pro will have the same ceramic shield cover for the display and stainless steel bands wrapping around the outer edges of the phone.

The iPhone 12 Pro uses a Super Retina XDR display, according to Apple. It will also use MagSafe, which was announced earlier in the day as a complementary tech for wireless charging and magnetic accessories. Finally, the 12 Pro will have IP68 water resistance and, of course, support 5G.

Apple unsurprisingly spent a lot of time talking about the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro. We’ll be getting a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, an ƒ/1.6 aperture wide-angle lens, and a 52mm focal length telephoto camera. The 12 Pro’s camera will also support 4X optical zoom and come with the ability to record HDR video with support for Dolby Vision.

Apple, in fact, says that “Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing,” and that the phone’s Super Retina XDR display will support HDR playback as well. Apple also promises an improved night mode for the iPhone 12 Pro, and that each of the cameras on the back of this phone will support it. Deep Fusion is also making a return in all cameras on of the iPhone 12 Pro as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro will be launching in four different colors: graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. It’ll be launching with 128GB of storage in the base model for $999. Here in the US, pre-orders for the iPhone Pro 12 will start at 5 AM PDT on October 16th, with the phone going live a week later on Friday, October 23rd.