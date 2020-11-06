iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini preorders are up for grabs

Today, two more iPhones are going up for preorder, with Apple opening up orders on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Those are two very different phones, and they’re arriving several weeks after the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. These phones also cover two different ends of spectrum in terms of pricing, with the iPhone 12 mini being the least expensive phone Apple introduced this year and the iPhone 12 Pro Max being the most expensive.

As a refresher, the iPhone 12 mini is outfitted with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is a bit smaller than the 6.1-inch display we see on the standard iPhone 12. By comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a whopping 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, so if you’ve been sold on big phones through something like the iPhone XS Max or the Galaxy Note, that’s probably the one to go for.

Both phones have a release date of November 13th, but of course, stock availability could result in shipping delays. For the iPhone 12 mini, you’ll have five different color options: White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED, with a portion of (PRODUCT)RED device purchases going to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 efforts. The iPhone 12 mini costs $699 when purchased through a carrier and $729 when purchased through Apple, and it’s worth noting that all iPhone models are unlocked with the sole exception of those purchased through an AT&T installment plan.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will run you $1,099 regardless of where you buy it from. It’s available in four colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, with no Green or (PRODUCT)RED options anywhere to be seen. In the case of both iPhones, opting for more storage increases the price further, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max getting as expensive as $1,399 when purchased with 512GB of storage, and the iPhone 12 mini going up $849 with 256GB.

So, if you’ve been waiting for these phones to arrive, now is the time to preorder. You can do so by heading over to Apple’s website, picking your options, and checking out, but keep in mind that delivery dates may vary depending on the model you choose and general availability.