iPhone 12 price tip: Less in the box, more on the bill

Apple fans are looking toward the future and anticipating the upcoming iPhone 12, one that has been the subject of an increasing number of leaks. Though we can’t say for sure what the new model will feature, many leaks are often close to accurate and this time around is likely no different. What should future iPhone 12 buyers expect? Possibly a higher price with fewer items in the box.

We’ve heard multiple rumors that Apple won’t be including the expected items with its iPhone 12 model — namely the charger and the Earpods. Instead, the reports claim, Apple will only include the USB cable with the phone; buyers will be responsible for buying the anticipated new 20W power adapter separately. As well, they’ll need to supply their own earbuds.

These changes won’t be made to keep the iPhone’s price down, at least according to a new leak. According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu anticipates that the iPhone 12 will have a starting price of $749 USD, making it $50 more expensive than the current iPhone 11 starting price.

This higher price will allegedly be due to the inclusion of an OLED display and 5G across the iPhone 12 line, meaning the LCD found on the base iPhone 11 may soon be a thing of the past. Consumers will no doubt complain about the lack of these items in the box — assuming the leak is proven true — but that’ll likely be the end of it, with consumers still purchasing the phone at the expected levels.

The base iPhone 12 model is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, while the larger 6.1-inch version will likely be priced fifty to one-hundred dollars higher than the starting price. Of course, this is all a rumor at this point — we’ve also heard claims that the base iPhone 12 will start at $649 USD.