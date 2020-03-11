iOS 14 may include a guided workout app

The launch of the Apple Watch represented something of a health-focused shift for Apple. The watch allows people to track their activity, track their heart rate, and log work outs, but in iOS 14, we might see Apple take things one step further. Apparently, Apple is planning to launch a guided workout app with iOS 14 as a separate offering from its existing Activity app.

The app was originally spotted by MacRumors a couple of days ago, but today, CNBC provided more information about it after speaking with an unnamed source familiar with Apple’s plans. Apparently, the workout app is codenamed “Seymour,” and its development is being led by Jay Blahnik. Blahnik is a fitness instructor who joined Apple in 2013 and currently serves as the company’s senior director of fitness of health technologies.

Seymour will supposedly allow users to download guided workout videos for a variety of activities. It’ll be compatible with iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, giving users a number of options when it comes to where they view these workouts. Apple Watch, as you might have already guessed, will track users’ progress as they make their way through these workouts as well.

MacRumors says that the app will include a wide range of activity types, from cycling and rowing to strength training and even yoga. It also appears that Apple will offer these workouts for free – MacRumors, at least, wasn’t able to find any indication of in-app purchases when it happened upon Seymour.

So, when iOS 14 arrives later this year, it might offer an entirely new ways for users to stay fit. A lot of information about iOS 14 has been coming down the pipeline in recent days, so check the timeline below for more. We’ll let you know if more about Seymour surfaces, so stay tuned for that.