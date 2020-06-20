Injustice: Gods Among Us game is free, but only for a few days

The superhero-based fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is now free to download on both major consoles and PC. The game was released in 2013 as a title for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, both of which are obviously now defunct. An updated version of the game called ‘Ultimate Edition’ was later released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the same version that is now free.

Injustice: Gods Among Us comes from NetherRealm Studios, Armature Studio, and High Voltage Software. The game was originally available on the two aforementioned consoles, as well as the Wii U and mobile devices. The game features DC Comics superhero characters and is best described as a fighting game similar to Mortal Kombat, but with characters like Superman, Batman, and The Flash.

WB Games announced on Friday that the fighting game is now free on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One until June 25. PC gamers can grab the download from Steam, while console owners will need to get it from their respective game stores.

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/8KP8nOJC9D — WB Games (@wbgames) June 19, 2020

Though the game is aging, it is still as fun as ever — this type of gameplay holds up well over time and is a great way to spend an afternoon. Assuming you miss the free period, the game is ordinarily priced at $20 as a digital download, but used disc versions can be found for quite a bit cheaper.

The free game promotion follows a recent announcement from Spotify over a deal it has signed with Warner Bros that makes it the exclusive home for a number of upcoming DC Comics-based podcasts. The multiyear deal covers the entire DC Universe and will also include standalone podcasts based on some of Warner Bros’ smaller properties.