Infinix Note 8 promises to enhance every day life

Sponsored Feature

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyday modern life and have long evolved past being simple communication tools. Their large screens open our minds to worlds and places we could never reach on foot and their advanced cameras help us capture life’s fleeting moments.

Smartphones have become our faithful partners, enriching our lives day in and day out, and the Infinix Note 8, with its big bright screen, large battery, and stunning looks, is here to enhance every single day.

Enhanced Entertainment

The Infinix Note 8 is huge even in an age of large screens. With a 6.95-inch display, you won’t feel cramped when watching videos or especially when reading books. Its 20.5:9 aspect ratio has plenty of room for your favorite movies and with 480 nits of brightness, you can do that anywhere you like, even in the bright outdoors.

Of course, watching videos isn’t really just about the videos, and audio plays a critical role in the experience as well. The Infinix Note 8 boasts of not one but two speakers, both with DTS stereo, and four modes to fine-tune the sound quality to match the type of content.

Enhanced Gaming

The Infinix Note 8 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80, designed and fine-tuned specifically for mobile gaming, with features like MediaTek’s HyperEngine that maximizes a phone’s resources for smooth gaming and stable network connectivity.

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, it has enough muscle not only to keep you at the top of your mobile game but also to make short work of multitasking for productivity.

The phone’s 5,200 mAh battery is definitely no slouch and its excellent battery life helps you get through the day, even with gaming and watching on the sides. And when you need to squeeze out just a bit more to reach home, Infinix’s intelligent Power Marathon mode promises to save you from having to make a frantic dash for the wall charger.

Enhanced Creativity

The phone is also big in photography, with a 64 megapixel main shooter accompanied macro and portrait cameras. Infinix boasts of real-time eye tracking, the new buzzword in mobile photography, as well as video stabilization for both back and front cameras.

The 16 megapixel camera is accompanied by a secondary lens for adding DSLR-like shallow depth of field, in other words, the portrait or bokeh simulation that everyone seems to love.

All of these are managed by Infinix’s XOS 7.1, offering added value to the user and enhancing the Android 10 experience. With complete access to Google Play Store and services, users will be able to easily find and install their favorite apps and discover a rich world of apps and games to enrich their everyday lives.

Enhanced Life

With eye-catching colors like Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond, and Iceland Fantasy, the Infinix Note 8 proves that smartphones can be functional and look gorgeous at the same time. And with its powerful hardware, excellent battery life, stunning looks, and photography prowess, you don’t even have to choose between features. You can have it all with the Infinix Note 8 and enjoy life and work to the fullest every day.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. SlashGear's opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.