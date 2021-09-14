Incoming PS5 system update unlocks M.2 expansion slot for all

The PlayStation 5 is getting a new system software update this week, and it’s a big one. Following a round of beta testing centered on the M.2 expansion slot on the PlayStation 5, this system software update will make the expansion slot functional for everyone. That means you can add an M.2 SSD to your console and expand the amount of available storage you have on hand.

There’s a lot more to this update, which is the second major system software update for the PlayStation 5, but that M.2 functionality is probably the single biggest new feature. Sony previously detailed which M.2 drives are compatible with the PlayStation 5 and the process of adding one to your console, so be sure to read through that if you’re planning to go out and buy an M.2 SSD for your PS5.

In addition to M.2 functionality, the new system software update – which arrives tomorrow – will include some PlayStation 5 UX enhancements as well. PS5 users will be able to rearrange and even hide the icons in their control center, while the update will also allow users to write and view messages to friends and parties directly from Game Base. The update will also make it so PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game are shown as separate installs, with each game’s title showing the console version.

There are also some new social features shipping along with this update. For example, the update adds a fourth accolade type called “Leader,” which is fairly self-explanatory. In addition, those who are competing in challenges will find that their personal best runs are automatically recorded, while new Control Center updates will allow you to track up to five different trophies.

If you’ve been using your TV speakers and have been jealous of those with access to 3D Audio via a stereo headset, then you’ll probably be pleased to learn that this update will ship 3D Audio support for built-in TV speakers. While we’re sure 3D Audio sounds best using a pair of headphones, we’re definitely interested in seeing how good Sony’s TV implementation sounds.

Aside from the new PlayStation 5 features, we’ll also see the PS Remote Play app gain support for mobile data streaming on Android and iOS. On Thursday, September 23rd, Sony will roll out a new update to the PS App that will allow users to view friends’ Share Screen broadcasts within the app. Finally, we have a new update coming to PS4 that will show PS5 trophies on players’ PS4 profiles. You can learn more about the update in the video we’ve embedded above, but otherwise, look for the update to drop tomorrow.