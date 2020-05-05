Impossible Burger will soon arrive in Kroger stores across the US

Impossible Foods has announced yet another expansion in the availability of its Impossible Burger faux meat product. On Tuesday, the company said that its plant-based ‘beef’ will soon arrive in Kroger Co. grocery stores across the US, including Kroger, King Soopers, Fred Meyers, Smith’s, Ralphs, and others. This will cover a total of 1,700 stores in the US, repressing a huge increase in the product’s availability.

Impossible Burger is the name for Impossible Foods’ plant-based beef alternative, one that caught the public eye due to its realistic texture and ability to ‘bleed.’ The food slowly made its way into some restaurants, then into certain niche stores, but availability remained limited. That has rapidly changed lately, with Impossible Foods accelerating a nationwide rollout of its product in grocery stores.

The burger product’s first big rollout took place in some stores along the western and eastern coasts of the US, more recently expanding into many additional stores in other states. This latest expansion brings the total number of stores where Impossible Burger will be sold to around 2,700; it’s also available, in some cases, through online grocery store ordering systems.

In addition to its availability in Kroger Co. stores, the Impossible Burger is also available for sale in all Fairway Markets in NYC, Albertson’s stores in Nevada and California, Wegmans stores on the East Coast, Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago, Indiana, and Iowa, and more.

This represents a rapid expansion since the retail rollout started in September 2019. The Impossible Burger comes amid growing consumer interest in meat-alternative products, something spurred by a combination of health and environmental concerns. Many consumers have reported a willingness to try plant-based ‘meats’ if given the opportunity.