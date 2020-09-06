Icon Thriftmaster as an old Chevy truck with modern touches

The guys at Icon are famous for taking old vehicles and giving them complete restorations and modern components underneath. One of their latest products is the Icon Thriftmaster. The vehicle started life as an old Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup before getting a restoration complete with modern power.

The truck features a fuel-injected Chevrolet LS3 V-8 engine that makes 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet of torque. The engine is hooked up to a five-speed TKO manual transmission. The old body is placed on a new Art Morrison chassis, and the truck has four-wheel Hydro boost disc brakes.

The front suspension is independent, and Icon uses a four-link solid rear axle. The body is a vintage Chevrolet unit completely restored and then covered in either glossy or matte finish paint in any color the buyer wants.

All the shiny hardware on the outside of the vehicle is done in stainless steel. A custom exhaust system is fitted to the truck, and the bed has wood slats with the buyer getting to choose which type of wood is used. Icon also fits the truck with power windows and power locks with Bison leather seating inside. Options include an automatic transmission with overdrive, amber LED vintage style fog lights, and independent rear suspension.

A custom cooling system keeps the engine heat under control, and the truck is fitted with a custom intake. The disc brake system features six-piston front calipers and four-piston calipers in the rear with stainless steel lines all around. All the gauges and trim work inside the vehicle are brand-new along with a custom stereo system complete with navigation. Finishing touches include custom wheels and Nitto tires. There’s no word on pricing, but nothing Icon builds is cheap.