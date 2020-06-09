Ichi.io game bundle is $5 for 1000+ titles for Racial Justice and Equality

If you’re seeing the Black Lives Matter protests being held across the country and you want to help the cause, then itch.io has a very, very large pay-what-you-want bundle for you to check out. The service has launched the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, which at the time of this writing features more than 1,000 different projects in return for a payment of at least $5.

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality actually started out with around 740 projects, but after it went live, more developers submitted their projects for inclusion in the bundle. Most of the projects included in the bundle are games, but there are also applications and assets included in it as well.

Some of the more well-known games in this bundle include Night in the Woods, Nuclear Throne, Super Win the Game, and Super Hexagon. That handful of games just barely scratches the surface, though, and if you head over to the itch.io store page for this, you’ll be scrolling for a very long time as you attempt to look through all that’s on offer.

All of the proceeds from this bundle will be split evenly between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund. You can name your price for this bundle, but you need to pay a minimum of at least $5 to get it (which, let’s be honest, is an outright steal considering what you’re getting here). The bundle will be available until Tuesday, June 16th at 12 AM PDT, giving you just under a week to buy it.

One thing to keep in mind is that the products in this bundle don’t come with Steam keys. Rather, you’ll simply get direct downloads for all products that will be available through itch.io itself. On the plus side, that means that all of the projects offered through this bundle are DRM free, which is always a good thing. At the time of this writing, the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has raised $2.8 million for charity, with a total goal of $5 million, so we’ll see if it hits that goal next week.