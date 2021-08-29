Hyundai teases Hydrogen Wave reveal for September 7

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will reveal its vision for something it calls the Hydrogen Wave global forum. The reveal of Hydrogen Wave will happen on September 7 on YouTube. Hydrogen Wave is a global virtual forum Hyundai says represents its plans for a new “wave” of hydrogen-based products and technologies.

Perhaps the most interesting bit of the teaser campaign so far is that one of the images and one of the videos shows a CGI camouflaged test vehicle that appears to be a rear-wheel-drive sports car. It’s hard to discern anything about the car from the teaser, and there’s a possibility that the car isn’t a teaser for a future product at all.

The forum’s goal is to investigate and explore concepts surrounding a sustainable hydrogen society of the future, and Hyundai says Hydrogen Wave is open for participation from industry, media, and public partners. However, bringing any type of hydrogen vehicle to the mass market will require a significant effort that extends well outside the automotive realm.

A hydrogen fueling infrastructure is essentially nonexistent in the vast majority of the world. However, there are a few hydrogen fueling stations in parts of California. It’s also worth noting that some types of hydrogen production does produce emissions that can be significant contributors to pollution.

The big upside, assuming the issue of any potential emissions in the production of hydrogen is addressed, is that hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles produce no greenhouse gas pollution on their own and can be refueled as quickly as you fuel up a combustion car. Hyundai has released a trio of videos on YouTube teasing aspects of its plan. The forum will be exclusively online and starts September 7 at 15:00 KST and will be live streamed via the Hyundai YouTube channel here.