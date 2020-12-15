Hyundai Mini 45 EV is an AI-powered children’s toy

Hyundai Motor has revealed details of a tiny electric vehicle called the Mini 45 fitted with Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology. That technology is AI-based and optimizes the vehicle environment based on the driver’s mood. The little electric vehicle is designed to be a children’s toy and is used to support the treatment of children at the Hospital Sant Joan Deu Barcelona through the ‘Little Big e-Motion’ project.

EAVC can optimize the vehicle environment based on information from inside and outside the vehicle. Hyundai is developing the technology as part of an academic research collaboration with MIT Media Lab. EAVC monitors facial expressions, heart rate, and respiratory rate and combines the readings with input from the vehicle, including speed, acceleration, noise, and vibration.

The data is then processed using AI technology to optimize the vehicle environment and actively controls vehicle systems, including lighting, climate, music, and a fragrance dispenser. The technology is the heart of the Little Big e-Motion project. The little electric vehicle is being used at the hospital to support the mobility of young patients from the hospital bed to the treatment room. The trip is considered one of the most stressful for children.

Hyundai released a video of the mini EV being used to help reduce stress for a little girl worried about getting her treatment. The little car interacts with its small driver using a facial emotion recognition system that leverages a camera in front of the seat to identify emotions in real-time. A Breathing Exercise Belt wrapped around the body and air pockets apply pressure to relieve anxiety and enable more stable breathing.

The Heart Rate Monitoring Sensor and an accelerometer measure the heart rate and breathing rate. Emotion Adaptive Lighting displays green, yellow, red to show the child’s emotional state in colors. The Emotion Adaptive Scent Dispenser sprays a fragrance timed with breathing to help the children smile. The little EV also blows bubbles.