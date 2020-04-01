Humble’s Conquer COVID-19 bundle is absolutely massive

Humble Bundle is a company that made a name for itself offering video game bundles to raise money for charity, and it’s back with a massive bundle to help with the COVID-19 response. Today Humble Bundle launched the Conquer COVID-19 bundle, which is possibly the biggest bundle the company has ever offered. If you’re looking for games to play while we all practice social distancing and self-isolation, the Conquer COVID-19 bundle is absolutely worth considering.

With more than 40 games on offer, the Conquer COVID-19 bundle almost feels like a greatest hits lineup of previous Humble Bundles. A number of the titles included in this bundle will be familiar to Humble Bundle regulars, but regardless, the games that are included cover a wide range of genres.

Some of the standouts of the bundle include Hollow Knight, Undertale, The Witness, Superhot, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Europa Universalis 2, and Wizard of Legend. You can check out the full lineup over on the Humble Bundle website.

The bundle doesn’t stop at games, though, as there are a number of ebooks and graphic novels included as well. For two of those books – The Mood Elevator and Prisoners of Our Thoughts – you’ll get both the ebook and the audiobook, which is a nice touch. The charities that are benefiting from this bundle include Direct Relief, the International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners in Health.

Unlike previous bundles, there aren’t different tiers to the Conquer COVID-19 bundle – one purchase of $30 or more unlocks everything. The bundle will only be available for a week, and at the time of this writing, it has just under six days left to go. So far, the bundle has pulled in more than $2 million, so we’ll see where it ends up when everything is said and done.