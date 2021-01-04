Hulu Live TV gets another 14 networks under new ViacomCBS deal

Under a new deal with ViacomCBS, Hulu’s live TV plan is getting another 14 networks, including major ones like MTV, Nickelodeon, CMT, TV Land, BET, Comedy Central, and more. The new additions will join the ViacomCBS channels already available on the OTT service, a change made under a multi-year deal that ensures the continued availability of CBS content on the platform, as well.

Hulu Live TV is, of course, the service’s optional plan for accessing live streaming television, the same kind you’d get with a traditional cable or satellite service. The benefits over those latter options are obvious: you can stream the content over the Internet on many different platforms, plus there are no contracts.

In an announcement today, ViacomCBS revealed that it has inked a new distribution deal with Hulu that will bring more of its content to the streaming platform. The multi-year agreement adds the following 14 networks, as well as continuing the CBS carriage deal and keeping Showtime as a premium option for Hulu users.

– BET

– Comedy Central

– MTV

– Nickelodeon

– Paramount Network

– VH1

– CMT

– Nick Jr.

– TV Land

– BET Her

– MTV2

– NickToons

– TeenNick

– MTV Classic.

In a statement about this new deal, ViacomCBS President of US Networks Distribution Ray Hopkins said: