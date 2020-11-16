Hulu is about to raise prices, but only for some subscribers

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, there’s a good chance your rate will increase next month when the company increases prices for two of its plans. The news comes only weeks after competitor Netflix announced its own price increase, underscoring the increased costs of streaming entertainment as traditional cable television loses subscribers.

The price change was confirmed by Hulu to TechCrunch, which reports that this increase will seemingly only impact subscribers who have signed up for the service’s live streaming television offering. Both the with-ads and No-Ads options will be affected.

Customers who subscribe to the Hulu + Live plan will see the rate increase from $54.99 to $64.99; subscribers on the ‘No Ads’ version of the plan will pay $70.99 with the price change, an increase from its current $60.99 rate.

Based on the information currently available, it seems this change won’t impact Hulu subscribers who only signed up for the on-demand version of the service. This price increase is the latest in a series of price hikes across multiple platforms.

Netflix increased the price of its standard plan by one dollar on October 29, now charging $14/month for the standard plan and $18/month for the premium plan. Consumers have seen prices steadily rise as cord-cutting grows in popularity and companies increasingly embrace streaming.