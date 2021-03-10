Hulu adds ESPN+ sports shows, but you need an extra subscription

If you have a Hulu subscription and also love sports, you can now enjoy both in the same app — assuming you have an ESPN+ subscription, as well. The streaming company announced the new addition today, stating that Hulu subscribers who are eligible to access the content can now directly stream ESPN+ original shows, as well as sporting events and more.

According to Hulu, more than 60-percent of its subscribers report that they’re sports fans, and while there’s no lack of sports content available to stream, doing so requires toggling over to a different app. That changes with the ESPN+ additions, which are available to Hulu subscribers who have the services as part of the Disney Bundle or who subscribe individually to Hulu and ESPN+.

Hulu subscribers can add-on ESPN+ for an extra $5.99/month. Once signed up, the subscription provides access to ‘thousands of live sports events,’ according to Hulu, including basketball, football, soccer, and college sports games, The Players Championship golf coverage, UFC, and more.

Likewise, ESPN+ is home to a variety of original shows that revolve around sports, including Stephen A’s World and Peyton’s Places. Soon (by this summer, Hulu says), users will have the option of buying and streaming pay-per-view events via ESPN+ on the Hulu platform — which, of course, cost extra on top of the streaming fee.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can sign up for the ESPN+ add-on through your account settings. If you’re a Disney Bundle subscriber, you will see the ESPN+ content automatically appear on the service starting today, March 10.