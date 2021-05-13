Huawei P50 camera renders adds to the design confusion

It still has no date, which makes one wonder if it will ever launch at all, but the Huawei P50 is already shaping up to be an intriguing phone, and not all in good ways. For one, it is expected to be the first-ever phone to ship with Huawei’s own Harmony OS, letting the public finally see if it’s really Android underneath or not. The most unusual part of the phone, however, might be its camera design and it seems that leaks can’t exactly agree on how cameras inside it will look.

Part of the problem is that there doesn’t seem to be enough space to cram all those cameras in a visually appealing way. While the oblong camera bump itself is large, the two circular partitions inside it ironically leave less room for the cameras. Considering that the Huawei P50 series could have four to five sensors, that’s not much space indeed.

This latest render from Teme, a.k.a. the tipster @RODENT950, shows four cameras and a flash vying for space inside those two circles. The socket-like design in the bottom circle has room for the LED flash and one camera side-by-side while the top has three cameras in a triangular formation. Given that number, this could be a look at the Huawei P50 Pro model.

A keen-eyed observer noted that the renders might also hint at one of the camera’s capabilities. In addition to the Leica branding, the text hints at a 13-19mm equivalent zoom. It isn’t yet clear if it will have a periscope-style lens but the P50 Pro and Pro+ models could definitely have those.

There will definitely be a lot of eyes on the Huawei P50 when it breaks cover sometime this year. The company has fallen off the world’s Top 5 smartphone vendors and there might be some expectations that it will try to reclaim its place with this revolutionary phone, as least as far as Huawei phones are concerned.