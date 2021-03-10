HTC VIVE Facial Tracker and Tracker 3.0 revealed and the must-see results are astonishing

HTC announced a pair of new VR tracking devices today, introducing the VIVE Tracker 3.0 and the VIVE Facial Tracker. As the name suggests, the VIVE Tracker 3.0 is a refresh of the tracker HTC has offered for VR headsets, and it’s arriving with a refined design and better battery life. The VIVE Facial Tracker, meanwhile, is a companion to the VIVE Pro Eye that will allow for more accurate face tracking across the board.

First, the VIVE Facial Tracker. HTC says that the the add-on can track up to 38 different facial movements, and when it’s paired with the VIVE Pro Eye, users can enable full-face tracking. The device has a sub-10 millisecond response time and uses dual cameras to capture the movements of the bottom half of your face. It can also track in low-light environments thanks to infrared illumination.

It's time to put your best face forward. VIVE Facial Tracker seamlessly tracks 38 facial movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin, and cheeks allowing you to be your most expressive self, whether socializing virtually or in performance capture. https://t.co/b2AYRKg19p pic.twitter.com/0YRxPUspbW — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) March 10, 2021

We actually got to see the VIVE Facial Tracker in action thanks to a demo published by Frooxius, a clip of which you can see embedded in the tweet below. VIVE only says that the Facial Tracker will be available soon, with a price point of $129.99.

Facial Tracking peripheral for Vive Pro for $129 is new tech @htcvive has been teasing for the past week.https://t.co/99WeZVfKLk Huge news for #Vtuber virtual embodiment. Best demo is @Frooxius video showing scriptable triggers in #NeosVR (h/t @RtoVR) https://t.co/swJHmdH02R https://t.co/DAx9yMXnc7 pic.twitter.com/aLqe3HwsXn — Kent Bye VoicesOfVR (@kentbye) March 10, 2021

Then we have the VIVE Tracker 3.0, which is not only smaller and lighter than its predecessor, but it offers better battery life. On Twitter, HTC says that the Tracker 3.0 is “fully compatible with all steamVR headsets” and that it offers 240-degree field of view tracking. Over on the VIVE website, we get more detailed stats about the device, with HTC saying that it’s 33% smaller and 15% lighter than its predecessor. It also has up to 75% more battery life, which is quite the boast.

Meet the new VIVE Tracker: -75% more battery life

-Sleeker form factor

-Fully compatible with all steamVR headsets With 240 degree FOV tracking, VIVE Tracker let's you bring more YOU into VR. https://t.co/hzYrkGqgi3 pic.twitter.com/fmnZkejrfr — HTC (@htc) March 10, 2021

Like the Facial Tracker, the VIVE Tracker 3.0 will run $129.99 and is “coming soon.” So, just like that, HTC has a couple new tracking accessories coming to the VIVE – we’ll let you know when the company announces more, so stay tuned.