HTC A100 mid-range tablet might come with dual cameras

You can probably be forgiven if you’ve forgotten that HTC still makes Android-powered devices. We definitely haven’t heard from the company for a long while, at least as far as smartphones are concerned. HTC has mostly been focusing on making sure its Vive VR ecosystem doesn’t suffer the same fate as its mobile business, which can be difficult given the Oculus grip on the VR market. It turns out the company may have been silently working on a tablet, which is already rare for HTC, with an unusual feature for a tablet, especially a mid-range one.

HTC already makes very few smartphones of late, but its track record in tablets has been way worse. It hasn’t launched a new Android tablet in almost a decade unless you consider the fact that it manufactured the 2014 Nexus 9. Given its status in the mobile industry, it’s definitely surprising to hear that it is taking another stab at the tablet market.

The HTC A100 that @yabhishekhd shares on Twitter don’t really sound like much as far as specs go. Its CPU is an octa-core Spreadtrum (Unisoc) T618 that was launched in 2019 with Arm CPU technology from 2017. There will be at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that keeps up with the times, and a 10.1-inch FHD+ display that’s typical for tablets on this tier.

The most interesting aspect of the tablet, however, is the dual-camera system, which is pretty rare as far as tablets go, especially for those below premium price ranges. The 13MP and 2MP sensors might not sound like much either, but it’s still an interesting feature nonetheless. A 5MP front camera and large 7,000 mAh battery round up the specs.

– $200 ~ ₹14,837 ~ €168 Via:https://t.co/ecZFU6Dwxs#HTC #A100 pic.twitter.com/JXuQlPHWZG — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 4, 2021

The $200 price tag definitely makes it an interesting option for those looking for affordable big screens. Presuming, of course, that HTC actually launches this A100 tablet. There is no word yet, however, on when this rare creature will debut, if at all.