HP ZBook G8 laptop trio gets Intel’s 11th Gen H-series CPUs

Like a number of other companies, HP today is announcing a new line of notebooks using Intel’s 11th Gen Core H-series CPUs. While Intel’s announcement focused mostly on the gaming prowess of these new CPUs, HP’s new lineup of notebooks is targeted more toward professionals and content creators who need a powerful laptop to do their work. While full specifications haven’t been announced yet, HP’s announcement covers the major talking points for each of these three laptops.

HP today announced the ZBook Studio G8, the ZBook Fury G8, and the ZBook Power G8. All of these are designated as mobile workstations, though judging from the hardware they use, they’d also be perfectly suitable for gaming – perhaps even a little overkill depending on what kind of gaming you’re planning on doing.

In any case, HP says that the ZBook Studio G8 is “the world’s most powerful workstation of its size.” The notebook is outfitted with one of HP’s DreamColor Displays that provides Pantone validation and a 120Hz refresh rate along with covering 100% of DCI-P3. The ZBook Studio also uses HP Sound Calibration, 11th Gen Intel Core i9 vPro processors, and either an RTX A5000 or RTX 3080 GPU, so whichever configuration you opt for, you’re getting a lot of graphics power.

Then we have the ZBook Fury G8, which will be available in 15-inch and 17-inch configurations. Once again, we can expect a Pantone-validated 120Hz DreamColor display, only this time around, the laptop comes with MIL-STD-810G durability and “an extensive selection of ports” that includes Thunderbolt 4. This notebook will use RTX A5000 graphics, 11th Gen Core i9 and Xeon processors, and supports up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

The final notebook revealed today is the ZBook Power G8, which HP says will be more affordable than the other two. The name of the game here is “enterprise-grade security” through ISV certifications and HP’s Security Suite, though between RTX A2000 graphics and 11th Gen Core processors, it sounds like this should have some solid hardware as well. HP didn’t reveal which processors we can specifically expect to see in the ZBook Power, suggesting that it’ll have a number of different configuration options.

While HP didn’t share full specifications for these machines today, it did say that all three laptops are arriving this summer, so hopefully those completed spec sheets surface soon. The ZBook Power G8 will be out in “select countries” in June, while both the ZBook Fury G8 and ZBook Studio G8 will be launching in July.