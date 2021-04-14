How to watch today’s Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase

As announced yesterday, Nintendo is hosting a brand new Indie World Showcase today. As the name suggests, the Showcase will be entirely devoted to indie games that are coming to the Switch. We expect to see some announcements of new indie games and also some updates on previously-revealed titles, and we expect a fair amount of each as Nintendo tends to make rapid-fire reveals during these Indie World Showcases.

It’ll have plenty of time to make a bunch of reveals too, as the show is estimated to be around 20 minutes long. Beyond the time and date and the estimated runtime of the show, Nintendo has kept its cards close to the chest, so we’ll just have to watch the show live to see what Nintendo announces.

Today’s Indie World Showcase kicks off at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT. If you want to catch it live, you’ll probably have a couple of options. One place where we know today’s Indie World Showcase will be streaming is YouTube, and you’ll be able to watch via the livestream we’ve embedded above.

Though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed as much yet, it’ll likely also be streaming today’s Indie World Showcase over on its Twitch channel. There’s also the Indie World website if you want the full Nintendo effect, but since that page just carries an embed of the YouTube livestream as well, it’s probably just easier to watch on YouTube directly.

Some previously-revealed indie games to keep an eye out for include Sports Story, Griftlands, Axiom Verge 2, Bear and Breakfast, Outer Wilds, and both Spelunky games. We’ll let you know about any big announcements that are made during the show, so if you can’t watch live, be sure to check back here with us later.